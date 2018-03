March 15 (Reuters) - Ipsen Sa:

* IPSEN ANNOUNCES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT THERAPEUTIC (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS

* IPSEN SA - HEALTH CANADA APPROVED DYSPORT THERAPEUTIC FOR SYMPTOMATIC TREATMENT OF FOCAL SPASTICITY AFFECTING LOWER LIMBS IN ADULTS