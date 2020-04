BRIEF-Ipsen Announces Positive Results From Phase III CheckMate -9ER Trial

April 20 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE III CHECKMATE -9ER TRIAL EVALUATING CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN COMBINATION WITH OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL AND OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VERSUS SUNITINIB

* CABOMETYX IN COMBINATION WITH OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL EFFICACY RESULTS ACROSS ALL ENDPOINTS AND PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT SHOWING A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE

* TRIAL CO-FUNDED BY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB, EXELIXIS, IPSEN AND TAKEDA