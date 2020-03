BRIEF-Ipsen Announces Presentation Of New Data During ENETS Conference

March 11 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* IPSEN DATA PRESENTED DURING ENETS ANNUAL CONFERENCE 2020 CAPTURE NEW PATIENT AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL INSIGHTS IN TREATMENT OF NETS AND ACROMEGALY

* STUDIES INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE FINDINGS FROM PATIENTS AND HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, AND NEW PERSPECTIVES ON SOMATOSTATIN ANALOGS IN MANAGEMENT OF NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS (NETS) AND ACROMEGALY

* MULTINATIONAL PRESTO (NURSE PREFERENCE) STUDY RESULTS SIMULTANEOUSLY PUBLISHED AS OPEN ACCESS IN PEER-REVIEWED MEDICAL JOURNAL, ADVANCES IN THERAPY - PRESENTATIONS SHOWCASE IPSEN’S COMMITMENT TO PATIENT CENTRICITY, MULTI-STAKEHOLDER COLLABORATION

* AMONG RESULTS TO BE SHOWCASED BY IPSEN DURING ENETS 2020, SEVERAL STUDIES FEATURED SOMATULINE® AUTOGEL® (LANREOTIDE AUTOGEL) NEW SYRINGE