BRIEF-Ipsen Announces Publication Of First Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison Of Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) Versus Regorafenib

May 19 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* IPSEN ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF FIRST MATCHING-ADJUSTED INDIRECT COMPARISON OF CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) VERSUS REGORAFENIB IN ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA IN ADVANCES IN THERAPY

* MAIC SHOWS THAT CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) INCREASED MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL BY 80.6% (5.6 MONTHS VERSUS. 3.1 MONTHS) COMPARED WITH REGORAFENIB IN 2L TREATMENT OF AHCC

* FIRST PUBLISHED COMPARATIVE DATA FOR KEY SECOND-LINE (2L) ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (AHCC) TREATMENTS USING MATCHING-ADJUSTED INDIRECT COMPARISON (MAIC) Source text: bit.ly/2zRB21i Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)