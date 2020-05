May 29 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* THE CEO APPOINTMENT WILL TAKE EFFECT ON JULY 1ST, 2020

* AYMERIC LE CHATELIER WILL REMAIN IN THE ROLE OF ACTING CEO UNTIL JULY 1ST, 2020 AND WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)