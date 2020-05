BRIEF-Ipsen Enters Into Option Agreement With IRICoR, University of Montreal

May 4 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* ENTERS INTO AN OPTION AGREEMENT WITH IRICOR AND UNIVERSITE DE MONTRÉAL FOR A DISCOVERY-STAGE ONCOLOGY PROGRAM

* IPSEN WOULD ACQUIRE AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR THE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO A HIGH-VALUE ONCOLOGY PROGRAM

* PROGRAM, CURRENTLY AT LEAD OPTIMIZATION STAGE, WILL FOCUS ON ADVANCING THE CURRENT LEAD MOLECULES TO THE DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE STAGE

* FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT, INCLUDING RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED.