BRIEF-Ipsen Joins Clinical Collaboration To Evaluate Lung And Prostate Cancer Treatments

July 2 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN JOINS CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE CABOZANTINIB (CABOMETYX®) PLUS ATEZOLIZUMAB IN METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER AND METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* CLINICAL COLLABORATION MARKS AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH EXELIXIS TO FURTHER DEVELOP CABOZANTINIB

* PARTICIPATION WILL PROVIDE IPSEN ACCESS TO RESPECTIVE STUDY RESULTS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FUTURE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN ITS TERRITORIES

* HAS AN EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH EXELIXIS FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF CABOZANTINIB OUTSIDE OF UNITED STATES AND JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)