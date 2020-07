BRIEF-Ipsen Presents Phase I/II Clinical Data Evaluating Liposomal Irinotecan (Onivyde®)

July 1 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN PRESENTS PHASE I/II CLINICAL DATA EVALUATING LIPOSOMAL IRINOTECAN (ONIVYDE®) AS AN INVESTIGATIONAL FIRST-LINE COMBINATION TREATMENT FOR METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER AT THE ESMO WORLD CONGRESS ON GASTROINTESTINAL CANCER

* HAS BEEN GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY FDA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL LIPOSOMAL IRINOTECAN + 5-FU/LV + OX (NALIRIFOX)

* INITIATION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL PHASE III NAPOLI-3 CLINICAL STUDY INVESTIGATING THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF NALIRIFOX VERSUS GEMCITABINE

* HAS INITIATED NAPOLI-3 PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY (NCT04083235) COMPARING SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF LIPOSOMAL IRINOTECAN + 5-FLUOROURACIL/LEUCOVORIN (5-FU/LV) + OXALIPLATIN (OX) (NALIRIFOX) TO GEMCITABINE + NAB-PACLITAXEL IN FIRST-LINE SETTING