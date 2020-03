BRIEF-Ipsen Provides Update On Palovarotene Clinical Programs

March 26 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* IPSEN PROVIDES UPDATE ON PALOVAROTENE CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* IPSEN TO REINITIATE PALOVAROTENE DOSING IN PATIENTS 14 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER WITH FIBRODYSPLASIA OSSIFICANS PROGRESSIVA

* TO TERMINATE MO-PED TRIAL (PVO-2A-201) IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE OSTEOCHONDROMAS TO ANALYZE ACCUMULATED DATA AND ASSESS THE FUTURE OF PALOVAROTENE IN THIS INDICATION

* IS NOW WORKING TO OBTAIN THE APPROVALS FROM THE ETHICS COMMITTEE (EC) OF EACH CLINICAL SITE AND, UPON RECEIPT OF BOTH REGULATORY APPROVAL WHERE REQUIRED AND EC APPROVAL, THE REINITIATION OF DOSING MAY BEGIN