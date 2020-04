BRIEF-Ipsen Reports Solid Sales Growth In Q1, Limited COVID-19 Impact

April 22 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN REPORTS SOLID SALES GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER 2020 WITH LIMITED COVID-19 IMPACT

* CONTINUED MOMENTUM WITH Q1 2020 GROUP SALES GROWTH OF 9.6% AS REPORTED, OR 8.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* 2020 GUIDANCE REMAINS SUSPENDED AS ANNOUNCED IN MARCH GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE DURATION AND SCALE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN Q2 OF 2020, THE SITUATION IN CHINA SHOULD IMPROVE AS BUSINESS BEGINS TO RESUME

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO QUANTIFY THE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING AND PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE CONFIRMED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS PROGRESSING WITH ITS SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO WITH NO DELAY EXPECTED DUE TO COVID-19

* PALOVAROTENE PROGRAM: IPSEN INTENDS TO ENGAGE WITH FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON APPROPRIATE PATIENT POPULATION ELIGIBLE FOR TREATMENT AND A POTENTIAL REGULATORY PATH FORWARD FOR PALOVAROTENE IN FOP