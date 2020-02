BRIEF-Ipsen Sees Group Sales Growth Of Above 6% At Constant Currency In 2020

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* IPSEN PRESENTS ITS 2019 RESULTS, PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE AND UPDATES 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SAYS FY CORE OPERATING MARGIN AT 30.4% OF NET SALES, UP 0.7 POINTS. IFRS OPERATING MARGIN AT -1.3% OF NET SALES, DOWN 24.6 POINTS

* CORE CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF EUR 563 MILLION (+14.6% VERSUS. 2018), WITH FULLY DILUTED CORE EPS GROWING BY 14.1% TO REACH EUR 6.74

* 2020 GUIDANCE OF GROUP SALES GROWTH GREATER THAN +6.0% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FY IFRS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT SHOWING A LOSS OF €50 MILLION, WITH AN IFRS NET LOSS PER SHARE OF €0.61

* UPDATED 2022 OUTLOOK WITH GROUP SALES GREATER THAN EUR 2.8 BILLION AND CORE OPERATING MARGIN GREATER THAN 28.0% OF NET SALES

* 2020: SEES CORE OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 30.0% OF NET SALES

* WE REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING OUR INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY TO STRENGTHEN OUR PIPELINE AND DELIVER SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FOR YEARS TO COME

* SAYS FY FULLY DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GREW BY 14.1% TO REACH EUR 6.74, COMPARED TO EUR 5.91 IN 2018

* PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR YEAR

* SAYS FY FREE CASH FLOW REACHED EUR 467.7 MILLION, UP BY EUR 9.3 MILLION

* SAYS CLOSING NET DEBT REACHED EUR 1,115.6 MILLION AT END OF 2019

