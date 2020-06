June 8 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN DEMONSTRATES CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO RARE DISEASES WITH EIGHT ABSTRACTS ACCEPTED AT ENDO 2020 PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF ENDOCRINE SOCIETY

* DATA PUBLISHED EVALUATES FIBRODYSPLASIA OSSIFICANS PROGRESSIVA (FOP) NATURAL DISEASE PROGRESSION

* CAJIS AND FOP-PFQ WERE NOT SUFFICIENTLY SENSITIVE TO ASSESS FOP DISEASE PROGRESSION OVER 12 MONTHS