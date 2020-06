June 8 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA:

* IPSEN INITIATES A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM TO COVER ITS SHARE ALLOCATION PLAN

* INVESTMENT SERVICES PROVIDER TO PURCHASE 450,000 IPSEN SA SHARES, OR ABOUT 0.54% OF SHARE CAPITAL, OVER A MAXIMUM PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS