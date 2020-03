BRIEF-Ipsen Suspends Its 2020 Financial Guidance Because Of Coronavirus Crisis

March 25 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IPSEN SEES A LIMITED FINANCIAL IMPACT TODAY GIVEN ITS RESILIENT PRODUCT PORTFOLIO COMPRISED MOSTLY OF DIVERSIFIED TREATMENTS WITH HIGHLY-DIFFERENTIATING AND LONG-ACTING FORMULATIONS FOR CRITICAL CHRONIC CONDITIONS

* GROUP HAS A VERY SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION WITH SOUND CASH AND FINANCING IN PLACE

* CONFIRMS ITS PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IPSEN HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND ITS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY AS IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO QUANTIFY ITS IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* AT THIS TIME, WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SUPPLY SHORTAGE - CEO