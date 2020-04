BRIEF-Ipsos Expects Order Cancellations And Suspensions To Continue

April 23 (Reuters) - IPSOS SA:

* Q1 REVENUE: EUR 428.7 MILLION (+1.6%)

* SITUATION HASN’T CHANGED SINCE PRESS RELEASE OF APRIL 8, 2020

* MAGNITUDE COMMUNICATED ON APRIL 8 WAS REAFFIRMED DURING FIRST THREE WEEKS OF APRIL

* NET DEBT RATIO WAS 47.4% AT MARCH 31, 2020, DOWN FROM 51.5% AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* THERE HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANT FALL IN ORDERS WITH TWIN EFFECT OF FEWER NEW ORDERS THAN LAST YEAR AND A SUBSTANTIAL LEVEL OF CANCELLATIONS

* END-MARCH CASH POSITION EUR 230 MILLION IN CASH

* END-MARCH CASH POSITION EUR 230 MILLION IN CASH

* CASH POSITION WILL ALLOW TO MEET DEBT REPAYMENTS IN 2020 AND 2021