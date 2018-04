BRIEF-Ipsos Q1 Revenue Down At 367.0 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - IPSOS SA:

* REG-IPSOS: FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* TOTAL ORGANIC GROWTH, Q1: +2%

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 367.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 390.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING PROFIT IN 2018, HERE AGAIN AS IN 2017, WILL INCREASE MODESTLY

* IS LOOKING TO RESUME A PROGRAMME OF TARGETED ACQUISITIONS

* SEES MORE RAPID GROWTH FROM 2019/2020 IN OPERATING PROFIT

* GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED IN 2018

* PACE OF COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO 2016/2017, AT BETWEEN 2% AND 3%

* MORE SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH SHOULD COME IN FOLLOWING YEAR.

* OPERATING PROFIT IN 2018 WILL INCREASE MODESTLY