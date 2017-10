Oct 26 (Reuters) - IPSOS SA:

* Q3 ‍REVENUE: EUR 434.0 MILLION VS EUR 431.7 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍NOW BELIEVES THAT GROWTH OF ITS ANNUAL REVENUE IS LIKELY TO BE ABOVE 2%​

* ‍AS PLANNED CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT WILL BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN 2016​

* Q3 ORGANIC GROWTH ‍​4.9 PERCENT VERSUS 3.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO