BRIEF-Ipsos Says Q2 Sales Will Be Lower Despite Improved Performance in May

May 27

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT MAY ORDER BOOK IS LESS IMPACTED BY CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS VS AP

* NEW ORDERS, FUELED PARTLY BY SPECIFIC PROJECTS LINKED TO COVID-19, ARE CLOSE TO LAST YEAR’S LEVEL EVEN IF THEY WILL MOST LIKELY REMAIN SLIGHTLY LOWER

* ORDER BOOK SHOULD DROP AROUND 15% OVERALL IN MAY, A DECREASE 4 TIMES LOWER THAN THAT OBSERVED IN APRIL

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO MEASURE WHAT WILL BE IPSOS’ ACTIVITY IN 2020

* DESPITE THE IMPROVEMENT OF IPSOS’ PERFORMANCE IN MAY, SALES, INCOME AND MARGIN OF Q2 WILL BE LOWER THAN YEAR AGO

* IF CONTINUED IN JUNE, IMPROVEMENT OF ACTIVITY IN RECENT WEEKS SHOULD ALLOW IPSOS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE IN H2

