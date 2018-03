BRIEF-Ipsos To Invest In Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC​

March 2 (Reuters) - IPSOS SA:

* ‍INVESTMENT BY IPSOS S.A. IN BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC​

* ‍ TO INVEST APPROX. £3 MILLION IN BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES PLC BY WAY OF A SUBSCRIPTION FOR ORDINARY SHARES OF ENLARGED ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF BIG SOFA​

* ‍LAURENCE STOCLET, DEPUTY CEO, GROUP CFO AND SUPPORT FUNCTIONS DIRECTOR AT IPSOS, WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BIG SOFA AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍INVESTMENT WILL ENABLE BIG SOFA TO ENHANCE ITS SALES AND MARKETING FUNCTIONS​

* ‍IPSOS WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR 16,402,143 ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 18.5 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR 20 PER CENT OF ENLARGED ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF BIG SOFA​