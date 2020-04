BRIEF-Ipsos To Propose Dividend Of 0.45 Euro Per Share

April 8 (Reuters) - IPSOS SA:

* THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC (COVID-19) ON ACTIVITY

* FOR MARCH AS A WHOLE, INCLUDING FIRST TWO WEEKS, ORDERS WERE DOWN 40%

* MARCH NEW ORDERS HELD UP BETTER, WITH DECLINES OF AROUND 20% AND 25% RESPECTIVELY

* FOR ORDER BOOK IN MID-MARCH CLOSE TO A BILLION EUROS, POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS REPRESENTED AROUND 7% OF THIS TOTAL, COMPARED TO A USUAL LEVEL OF LESS THAN 2%.

* VOLUME OF PAYROLL WHICH REPRESENTS ALMOST 80% OF IPSOS’ FIXED COSTS IS RAPIDLY REDUCED

* INDICATES THAT IT SUSPENDS ANY ESTIMATE OF WHAT ITS ACTIVITY SHOULD BE FOR WHOLE OF 2020

* IT WILL BE PROPOSED TO GENERAL MEETING TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF 45 CENTS PER SHARE, I.E., ALMOST 50% LESS THAN WHAT HAD BEEN INITIALLY PLANNED

* SHARE BUYBACKS ARE SUSPENDED

* INDICATES THAT RESULTS FOR Q1 2020 ARE LOWER THAN COMMERCIAL DYNAMICS RECORDED UNTIL END OF SECOND WEEK OF MARCH GAVE HOPE FOR

* WHILE BONUSES LINKED TO 2019 PERFORMANCE HAVE BEEN PAID, VARIABLE REMUNERATION SYSTEMS RELATING TO 2020 HAVE, FOR THE MOMENT, BEEN PUT ON HOLD

* MAIN DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES OF IPSOS, AROUND 700 PEOPLE, HAVE OVERWHELMINGLY AGREED TO MONTHLY SALARY REDUCTIONS OF UP TO 20%