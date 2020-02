Feb 27 (Reuters) - IQ Group Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 7.1 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 28.9 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 39.6 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YRG AGO NET PROFIT 276,000 RGT

* IQ-GROUP IS ALSO CURRENTLY BEING FURTHER IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 SITUATION

* REMAIN UPBEAT ABOUT BUSINESS PROSPECTS FROM THE MID-TERM Source text : (bit.ly/2TmQtEK) Further company coverage: