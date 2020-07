July 10 (Reuters) - IQ INTERNATIONAL AG:

* SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF IQ PRIVATE CAPITAL RAISE

* CAPITAL RAISE TOOK PLACE AT 0.88 EUR PER SHARE PLUS OPTIONS

* COMPANY RECEIVED SUBSCRIPTION DECLARATIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS RELATING TO CASH PAYMENTS OF 790.620,96 EUR WHICH RESULTS IN A TOTAL OF 898,438 NEW SHARES BEING ISSUED