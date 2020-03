BRIEF-IQ Partners Updates On Coronavirus Impact

March 24 (Reuters) - IQ Partners SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS INTRODUCTION OF EPIDEMIOLOGICAL STATE DOES NOT CREATE DIRECT THREAT FOR CONTINUITY OF GROUP’S ACTIVITY

* MARKET CHANGES DUE TO PANDEMIC AND ITS CONSEQUENCES MAY HAVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S UNITS AND PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ACTIVITY

* DUE TO CHANGE OF OPERATIONS’ STRATEGY, GROUP SEEKS WAYS TO LEAVE EXISTING INVESTMENTS, BUT THERE IS POTENTIAL RISK OF NOT COMPLETING TALKS TO LEAVE THESE INVESTMENTS IN NEAREST TIME DUE TO PANDEMIC

* AT PRESENT DOES NOT SEE RISK RELATED TO REDUCTION OF DEMAND FOR SERVICES PROVIDED BY PORTFOLIO COMPANIES