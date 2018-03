March 28 (Reuters) - IQ PARTNERS SA:

* DECIDES TO CREATE WRITE-DOWN ON ITS INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO WHAT WILL AFFECT FY 2017 RESULTS

* FOLLOWING THIS DECISION VALUE OF CO'S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO WILL DECREASE TO PLN 14 MILLION FROM PLN 31 MILLION