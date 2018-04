BRIEF-IQ Power Licensing: Information About Trading Of iQ Power Licensing shares

April 30 (Reuters) - IQ Power Licensing AG:

* SAYS TRADING CAN TAKE PLACE IN SHARES OF IQPL JUST AS BEFORE ON BERLIN EXCHANGE

* FOLLOWING APPROVAL OF NEW LISTING OF ENGENAVIS INC. SHARES, SHARES OF IQPL WILL ENTER DE-LISTING PROCESS

* SHAREHOLDERS OF BOTH IQPL SHARES AND NEW ENGENAVIS SHARES MAY TRADE BOTH SHARES SIMULTANEOUSLY DURING THIS PARALLEL TIME

* SHARES LISTED IN SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WILL BE CONVERTED TO SHARES IN ENGENAVIS INC. SHARES IN LATE JUNE OR EARLY JULY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)