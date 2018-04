BRIEF-IQ Power Licensing shareholders approve steps in proposed merger with Engenavis

April 27 (Reuters) - IQ Power Licensing AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: IQ POWER LICENSING AG: SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MAJOR STEPS IN PROPOSED COMPANY MERGER WITH ENGENAVIS

* ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF 260 MILLION SHARES AT EUR 0,07 PER IQPL SHARE

* ENGENAVIS WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY OVER 67% OF IQ POWER LICENSING AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE AND EXECUTION OF SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS

* DUE DILIGENCE AND RECEIPT OF FUNDS STILL REQUIRED TO FULFILL CONDITIONS OF MERGER

* SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS FOR OVER 170 MILLION SHARES SIGNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: