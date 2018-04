BRIEF-IQ Power Licensing To Merge With Green Technology Company Engenavis In US

April 4 (Reuters) - IQ Power Licensing AG:

* ADHOC: IQ POWER LICENSING AG: MERGER OF IQ POWER INTO GREEN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN USA

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVE OFFER FOR MERGER WITH GREEN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY ENGENAVIS IN USA​

* ‍INVESTMENT OF MINIMUM USD 17 MILLION INTO IQ POWER LICENSING FOR NEW BUSINESS INITATIVES AT EUR 0,07/SHARE​

* LISTING ON FRANKFURT GENERAL STANDARD AND NASDQ PLANNED

* ‍COMPLETE MERGER INTO USA COMPANY PLANNED AT EUR 0,108/SHARE EQUIVALENT​

* ‍DEAL CONTINGENT ON VOLUNTARY SHARE EXCHANGE, SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AND DUE DILIGENCE​