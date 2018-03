March 16 (Reuters) - Iqe Plc:

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS EXERCISED ITS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE AND OWN CREO TECHNOLOGY AND IP PORTFOLIO​

* ‍IQE WILL PAY A CONSIDERATION OF USD 5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)