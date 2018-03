BRIEF-IQE Plc Posts FY Adjusted Pretax Profit Of ‍24.3​ Mln Pounds

March 20 (Reuters) - IQE Plc:

* FY REVENUE ‍154.5​ MILLION STG VERSUS 132.7 MILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍24.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 20.6 MILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* FY CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS ‍29.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 22.5 MILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* ‍FY WAFER SALES UP 21% TO £152.6M​

* ‍PHOTONICS REVENUE EXPECTED TO GROW C.35% TO 60% IN 2018​

* ‍FY INFRARED REVENUE EXPECTED TO GROW C. 5% TO 15% IN 2018​

* SEES ‍POTENTIAL FOR STRONG GROWTH IN 2019 AND BEYOND​