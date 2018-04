April 3 (Reuters) - IQE PLC:

* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, PHILLIP J RASMUSSEN BSC ACA, HAS DIED

* DEATH FOLLOWS A CYCLING INCIDENT THAT TOOK PLACE ON 1 APRIL 2018 WHILST ON HOLIDAY ABROAD

* DEATH FOLLOWS A CYCLING INCIDENT THAT TOOK PLACE ON 1 APRIL 2018 WHILST ON HOLIDAY ABROAD

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, TO PROVIDE OVERSIGHT SUPPORT ON AN INTERIM BASIS TO FINANCE TEAM, HEADED BY NEIL RUMMINGS