April 26 (Reuters) - iQIYI, Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE UP 42 TO 48 PERCENT

* QTRLY ONLINE ADVERTISING SERVICES REVENUE WAS RMB2.1 BILLION (US$336.5 MILLION), REPRESENTING A 52% INCREASE

* QTRLY CONTENT DISTRIBUTION REVENUE WAS RMB266.7 MILLION (US$42.5 MILLION), REPRESENTING A 44% INCREASE

* EXPECTS TOTAL NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN RMB5.80 BILLION (US$924.0 MILLION) AND RMB6.04 BILLION (US$963.1 MILLION) FOR Q2 2018