April 27 (Reuters) - iQIYI, Inc:

* IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS

* IQIYI, INC - UNDER NEW COOPERATION, USERS WHO PURCHASE ONE-YEAR MEMBERSHIPS FOR EITHER IQIYI OR JD WILL BE ABLE TO ENJOY BENEFITS OF BOTH PLATFORMS