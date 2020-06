IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - PRICED EUR 711 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* IQVIA - PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING TO BE USED TO REDEEM ALL OF ISSUER’S 3.500% NOTES DUE 2024

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 2.875% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: