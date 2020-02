Feb 13 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AGGREGATE OF 1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION FROM CERTAIN OF ITS EXISTING STOCKHOLDERS

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS FROM ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - REPURCHASE IS BEING CONDUCTED UNDER IQVIA'S EXISTING STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION