BRIEF-Iqvia Holdings Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.32

IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q1 REVENUE $2.563 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.45 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.20 TO $5.45

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $10.05 BILLION TO $10.25 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTRACTED BACKLOG INCLUDING REIMBURSED EXPENSES WAS $15.16 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

* IQVIA HOLDINGS - SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE FROM $2,470 MILLION - $2,520 MILLION

* IQVIA HOLDINGS - SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM $1.17 - $1.24

* IQVIA HOLDINGS - FY 2018 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $2,150 MILLION TO $2,220 MILLION

* IQVIA HOLDINGS - FY 2018 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $5.20 TO $5.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: