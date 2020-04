BRIEF-IQVIA Provides Revised First-Quarter 2020 Guidance

April 2 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS CONDITIONS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 AND PROVIDES REVISED FIRST-QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE; IQVIA WILL ANNOUNCE FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS AND UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE ON APRIL 28, 2020

* SEES Q1 EPS $1.46 - $1.51

* SEES Q1 REVENUE GUIDANCE $2,710 MILLION - $2,740 MILLION

* NOW SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA AS $555 MILLION-$565 MILLION, COMPARED TO EARLIER GUIDANCE OF $595 MILLION-$610 MILLION