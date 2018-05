May 17 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $10.05 BILLION TO $10.25 BILLION

* IQVIA REAFFIRMS ITS SECOND-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 13.6% TO 20.4% AND 14.3% TO 19.9%, RESPECTIVELY

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.20 TO $5.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: