BRIEF-Iqvia Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.50

April 28 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS; ISSUES SECOND-QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE AND UPDATES FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $10.6 BILLION TO $10.93 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $2.754 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.72 BILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.03, REVENUE VIEW $10.87 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.14, REVENUE VIEW $2.47 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES TOTAL ESTIMATED IMPACT FROM GENERAL BUSINESS DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 VIRUS

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT HALF OF IMPACT FROM COVID-19 VIRUS WILL OCCUR IN Q2, OVER A THIRD IN Q3 AND BALANCE IN Q4

* 2020 GUIDANCE ALSO INCLUDES AN APPROXIMATE $75 MILLION UNFAVORABLE IMPACT TO REVENUE DUE TO FOREIGN CURRENCY MOVEMENTS

* EXPECTS Q2 TO BE FISCAL QUARTER MOST IMPACTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS