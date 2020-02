BRIEF-Iqvia Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.09

Feb 12 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTSISSUES FIRST-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $11.78 BILLION TO $12 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $2.895 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.84 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.72 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* IQVIA HOLDINGS SAYS HAS EVALUATED POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, & GUIDANCE INCLUDES ESTIMATED REVENUE IMPACT OF $25 MILLION

* IQVIA HOLDINGS - MOST OF $25 MILLION IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO DROP TO PROFIT & ALL OF WHICH IS ASSUMED TO OCCUR IN Q1

* EXPECTS ABOUT $5.2 BILLION OF R&DS CONTRACTED BACKLOG FOR FY TO CONVERT TO REVENUE IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.72, REVENUE VIEW $2.87 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.25, REVENUE VIEW $11.84 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: