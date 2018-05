BRIEF-IQVIA Responds To FDA Statement Regarding Conversion Measurement Issue

May 16 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA RESPONSE TO FDA STATEMENT

* IQVIA HOLDINGS - RECENTLY MADE CORRECTION TO KILOGRAM CONVERSION MEASUREMENT IN UNITED STATES IQVIA NATIONAL SALES PERSPECTIVE MARKET RESEARCH SERVICE

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - CORRECTION AFFECTS REPORTED MEASUREMENTS FOR TRANSDERMAL PATCHES IN OPIOID MARKET

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - IQVIA’S INTERNAL PROCESSES HAD ALREADY IDENTIFIED MEASUREMENT CONVERSION ISSUE PRIOR TO FDA’S NOTIFICATION

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - NOTIFIED CO’S CLIENTS ABOUT THE MEASUREMENT CONVERSION ISSUE IN APRIL OF THIS YEAR

* IQVIA - MEASUREMENT CONVERSION ISSUE DOES NOT IMPACT WIDELY USED U.S. & GLOBAL DOLLAR & UNIT INFORMATION IN NATIONAL SALES PERSPECTIVE

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - ONGOING STEPS HAVE BEEN UNDERTAKEN TO CORRECT THE MEASUREMENT CONVERSION ISSUE IN THIS OFFERING

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - WILL CONTINUE WORKING WITH FDA TO RESOLVE THE CONCERNS

* IQVIA - MEASUREMENT CONVERSION ISSUE DOES NOT IMPACT INFORMATION IN ANY OTHER IQVIA MARKET RESEARCH SERVICES, METHODOLOGIES OR OFFERINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: