BRIEF-Iqvia Unit To Raise $800 Mln Equivalent Through An Offering Of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes Due 2028

June 9 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - UNIT INTENDS TO RAISE $800 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN GROSS PROCEEDS THROUGH AN OFFERING OF EURO-DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT ISSUER INTENDS TO DELIVER NOTICE OF REDEMPTION WITH RESPECT TO ITS OUTSTANDING 3.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING WILL BE USED TO REDEEM ALL OF THE ISSUER'S 3.500% NOTES