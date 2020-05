May 29 (Reuters) - IRadimed Corp:

* IRADIMED CORPORATION NAMES ROGER SUSI AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* IRADIMED CORP - LESLIE MCDONNELL SEPARATED FROM COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 28, 2020

* IRADIMED CORP - ROGER SUSI TO RESUME HIS DUTIES AS PRESIDENT AND CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: