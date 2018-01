BRIEF-Iradimed Sees Q1 2018 Non-GAAP EPS Of $0.06 To $0.07

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Iradimed Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 ANNUAL AND FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 TO $0.38

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 TO $0.07

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 TO $0.27

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04 TO $0.05

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $29.3 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $6.8 MILLION TO $6.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $23.1 MILLION