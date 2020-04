April 7 (Reuters) - IRadimed Corp:

* ORATION WITHDRAWS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES FROM THE EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $8.6 MILLION TO $8.7 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $45.2 MILLION