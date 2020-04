April 23 (Reuters) - IRC Ltd:

* IRC LTD - Q1 IRON ORE CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION 670,477 TONNES VERSUS 522,875 TONNES

* IRC-QTRLY IRON ORE CONCENTRATE SALES 663,440 TONNES VERSUS 527,365 TONNES

* IRC LTD - TO DATE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON IRC’S OPERATIONS FROM COVID-19 VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: