BRIEF-IRCTC Rev & Profitability Likely To Be Adversely Impacted Due To COVID-19 For April-June Qtr

June 25 (Reuters) - Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REVENUE FROM CATERING BUSINESS HAS BEEN MINIMAL IN FY 2019-20

* SALES OF RAIL NEER IS EXPECTED TO BE LOW IN UPCOMING SIX MONTHS

* REVENUE FROM CATERING BUSINESS FOR Q1 FY21 MAY BE ADVERSELY EFFECTED

* COMPANY IS DEBT FREE AND HAS ENOUGH LIQUIDITY FOR ARRANGEMENTS

* CO'S REVENUES & PROFITABILITY LIKELY TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19 FOR APRIL-JUNE QUARTER OF 2020