March 1 (Reuters) -

* IRISH C.BANK GOV MAKHLOUF SAYS A NO-DEAL BREXIT WAS BIGGEST IMMEDIATE RISK TO IRISH ECONOMY BECAUSE OF ITS CLOSE TRADING LINKS TO UK - FT

* IRISH C.BANK GOV MAKHLOUF SAYS ECONOMY ALSO LIKELY TO BE HIT BY TRADE TENSIONS, CHANGES TO INTERNATIONAL TAX RULES, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK- FT

* IRELAND’S CENTRAL BANK CHIEF HAS WARNED AGAINST STARTING A SPENDING SPREE TO ADDRESS THE COUNTRY’S SHORTAGE OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING -FT Source text: on.ft.com/3afo6PO