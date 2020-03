BRIEF-Iren FY Net Profit Down At EUR 237 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Iren SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 4.28 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.04 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 237 MILLION VERSUS EUR 242 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.925 EUR PER SHARE

* ON COVID-19, IN CURRENT YEAR, CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY IN ITALY COULD HAVE, FOR THE TIME BEING, A LIMITED IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* GIVEN RECENT COLLAPSE OF OIL PRICE AND LIKELY LOWER DEMAND FOR ELECTRICITY, CO SEES REDUCTION IN VOLUMES OF ELECTRICITY PRODUCED AND A LOWER SNP

* IN 2020 GROUP EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF POTENTIAL OF ITS CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO THROUGH A PARTIAL RECOVERY OF UNIT MARGINS

* TO INVEST IN PROJECTS LINKED TO CIRCULAR ECONOMY FOR ABOUT 60% OF INVESTMENTS PROVIDED IN BUSINESS PLAN