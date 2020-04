April 7 (Reuters) - Iress Ltd:

* PRUDENT FOR IRESS TO WITHDRAW ITS FY20 GUIDANCE

* IN EARLY PART OF 2020, OPERATIONS PERFORMED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS & CO HAS NOT SEEN ANY MATERIAL REVENUE IMPACT AS RESULT OF COVID-19

