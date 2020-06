June 4 (Reuters) - iRhythm Technologies Inc:

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - DOUGLAS DEVINE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO EFFECTIVE JUNE 22, 2020

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC - DOUGLAS DEVINE WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW GARRETT, WHO HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM ROLE